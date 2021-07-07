A driver was flown to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight following a Wednesday afternoon crash on Lockport Olcott and Wilson Burt roads.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection.
An investigation determined that a New York City man driving a 2010 Honda Accord was traveling east on Wilson Burt Road when he ran the stop sign at Lockport Olcott Road (Route 78) and hit a 2005 Pontiac Sunfire that had been traveling north on Lockport Olcott Road.
The female driver of the Pontiac was extricated from her vehicle by members of the Olcott Volunteer Fire Co. and flown to ECMC by Mercy Flight. Sheriff's officials said her injuries did not appear life threatening.
The driver of the Honda, Muhammad Bilal of New York City was charged with reckless endangerment and several other vehicle and traffic law violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.