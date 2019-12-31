GASPORT — A 58-year-old Hartland man died Monday night after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Seaman Road.
Thomas F. Wagner, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office was called about a collision in the area of 8449 Seaman Road at 7:34 p.m. Monday. Preliminary investigation showed a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz was eastbound on Seaman Road when it collided with a westbound 2007 Nissan Sentra driven by Wagner.
The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of an arm fracture and related injuries.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
First responders included the sheriff's accident investigation unit, Town of Somerset Police and Middleport Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.