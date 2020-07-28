Driver says spider caused crash that sent car into boats

Photo by RobShotsArea first responders were called Tuesday morning to a report of a car that drove off a dock and landed on two boats at the LaSalle Yacht Club in Niagara Falls. No injuries were reported. The matter remains under investigation. 

A spider, falling into the lap of a driver, caused a crash at the LaSalle Yacht Club that left two boats badly damaged early Tuesday morning.

The drama unfolded around 6:12 a.m., at the private club on South 68th Street.

Traffic Division officers found that a Neysia McCarthy, 19, of the Falls, had driven her vehicle through the club parking lot, over some curbing and into two boats and a dock along the Niagara River.

McCarthy told Crash Management Unit investigators that she "panicked" and was unable to stop her vehicle, after a spider fell on her. Neither McCarthy, nor a passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.

The boats, a 1987 SunRunner and a 2020 Godfrey pontoon boat, each sustained what investigators called "extensive damage." The dock and an electrical box attached to it, were also damaged.

Police used a heavy-duty tow truck to dislodge the vehicle from the boats and dock.

McCarthy was issued citations for reckless driving and failure to reduce speed.

