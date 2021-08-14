Gofundme for occupants of Chestnut Ridge home struck by car

The Barnes family tries to salvage possessions from Thursday night's crash into their home. The house has been in the family for four generations. (Photograph by Benjamin Joe)

The driver involved in Thursday night’s crash into a Town of Lockport home has died of his injuries.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported early Saturday morning that John Kindig, 63, of Batavia, died while being treated at Erie County Medical Center.

The Chestnut Ridge Road residence he struck with is vehicle was declared "a total loss.”

The crash was reported at 11:47 p.m. Thursday via a 911 call. Deputies said the vehicle was heading west on Chestnut Ridge when Kindig failed to negotiate a curve in the road, left the pavement, drove through a ditch and then struck the 7098 Chestnut Ridge Road residence.

King was extricated by fire personnel and flown to ECMC by Mercy Flight. 

In the house one of the three residents was trapped in a lower bedroom and was rescued by Deputy Jacob Kenny. None of the residents were injured 

The crash is being investigated by they Niagara County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit.

