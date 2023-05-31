WILSON — A new after-school program has high school students looking to the skies.
This year, Wilson High School introduced a drone club that teaches the members how to properly operate and pilot drones. The club is headed by the district’s school resource officer, Talon Zuchlewski.
Zuchlewski, a deputy with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, was hired as the district’s first school resource officer this past September, and subsequently brought his knowledge of drones with him. He said has been a licensed drone pilot for about five years and once faculty members heard that he was a pilot, they were interested in finding a way to introduce drones to students.
“It was a good way to reach out to a different group of kids,” Zuchlewski said.
After a few months of planning and securing grant funds to purchase seven drones, the club officially got off the ground in February. The club ran for 10 weeks with two classes per week, wrapping up in early May.
The club’s goal is to educate students on drone safety and have them understand the rules and responsibilities of piloting drones.
Any student who has a continued interest in drones could use the skills they learned for the Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 test that certifies an individual to pilot a drone, Zuchlewski said.
While many people pilot drones for recreational purposes, Zuchlewski said drones can serve a practical purpose for the school.
“If the school needed a roof inspection or was having an issue with a part of the roof, or a heating unit or something, instead of putting a person up on the roof, we could just take pictures (with the drone),” he said.
Five students participated in the first session of the drone club. Zuchlewski said he is hopeful that the club’s numbers grow when it starts back up again next school year.
“We took some cool videos, so once those videos come out and people see the capabilities of it, I think it’ll start to grow. This is just the beginning a good things to come,” he said.
