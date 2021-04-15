NEWFANE — Plans to convert the former Inter-Community Memorial Hospital into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center will be discussed face-to-face with its new owner “within the next few weeks,” according to Newfane Town Supervisor Tim Horanburg.
Donna Mae DePola of New York City announced this week that a new, “Niagara Recovery Center” is planned for the site. The one-story building was once used as a drug rehab facility by the seller, Eastern Niagara Hospital, though on a smaller scale than what’s expected, Horanburg said on Thursday.
Pending town and state approval, the new facility will feature 40 beds initially and could grow to as many as 80 beds next year, Horanburg said.
Diamond Medical Associates of Brooklyn (under the legal name of 2600 William Street Owner LLC) purchased the property from Eastern Niagara Hospital for $650,000, a sale which was approved late last month by a federal bankruptcy judge. DePola’s company operates in partnership with DMA.
Horanburg said he’s talked to DePola over the phone a few times and plans to meet with her in person when she next comes to town, which will be soon, he said. She planned to have the facility up and running by January of next year, he added.
Horanburg admitted he was somewhat surprised to find out DePola’s plans for the site. Last month, ENH President and CEO Anne E. McCaffrey said a nursing home was planned for the site and that’s what Horanburg said he thought was going there.
“From everything I was told this week, it’s going to be operated like ENH operated it,” Horanburg said. Three years ago, ENH moved its 30-bed Reflections inpatient drug rehab facility to Newfane, but when the Newfane site closed, it was returned to ENH in Lockport.
“Patients won’t be out and about. They can’t leave by themselves. They will be supervised at all times,” Horanburg said of the new facility.
“I’m not crazy about the idea. I thought it might be a senior assisted living center. But she said they would be employing a substantial amount of people, so as long as it’s well operated, I don’t have a problem with it,” he said.
In the meantime, Horanburg said he and other town officials will keep a close eye on the project’s progress. He said DePola plans to invest about $2 million on interior improvements to the building, including a new kitchen.
