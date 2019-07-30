Lockport police say they discovered a variety of drugs and weapons inside a Vine Street home while responding to a report of a stabbing last week.
Police visited the home on July 25 to investigate stabbing report and while checking the upstairs of the residence they said they observed a book bag with green vegetable matter in vacuum sealed bags. A police report indicated that investigators also found a large silver and green chest with a padlock on it.
Inside the chest, Interim Police Chief Steven Preisch said police found marijuana-infused sour candies, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, molly, cocaine, hash, a stun gun and a black BB gun.
Skyler J. Brooks, 23, 47 Vine St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: hallucinogenic substance, third-degree criminal sale of marijuana, second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
Police also charged Griffin Raymond, 24, 3340 Hartland Road, Gasport, with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: hallucinogenic substance, third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, third-degree criminal sale of marijuana and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Kaysia R. Faux, 21, 47 Vine St., was also charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Both Brooks and Raymond admitted to possessing the chest, police reports indicated.
Faux reportedly owned the stun gun found in the house.
Brooks and Raymond were both detained pending a court appearance. Faux was released upon recognizance.
