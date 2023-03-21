A historic journey is coming to an end as Melissa Dunlap, executive director of Niagara County Historical Society, retires on March 31, after 33 years with the nonprofit organization.
During her tenure, Dunlap oversaw several projects that led to the organization’s growth and transformation.
She said her decision to retire is based off of her own timeline of wanting to retire at the age of 70.
“I’ve worked hard all these years, and I’ve worked a lot of hours and a lot of weeks working way over 40 hours a week,” she said.
Dunlap, a native of Kenmore and a resident of Lockport since 1978, said she has been fascinated with history since she was about 8 years old.
“What initially drew my interest to history is my great grandfather, who worked for Buffalo Bill’s Wild West for 15 years. We had his traveling trunks,” she said. “I was always interested in history.”
Dunlap subsequently took classes at Niagara County Community College and the University at Buffalo that focused on local and state history and these further augmented her passion.
“I already had some background before I was hired (by the historical society),” Dunlap said. “I got the job, and I loved it.”
When she first arrived at NCHS in 1990, as a curator, she was the only full-time employee on the staff.
“I was doing everything,” Dunlap recalled.
After graduating from Leadership Niagara in 1994, Dunlap officially took on the role of executive director.
Only a few years later, she initiated several building and expansion projects that would end up occupying a decade of her time, including renovation of Pioneer House on Niagara Street, and development of the Erie Canal Discovery Center and the Charles Rand Penney Gallery within it.
Erie Canal Discovery Center was the largest project, and one of the most expensive and stressful endeavors, that Dunlap took on for NCHS, she said, due to budget issues and the fact that construction was still being wrapped up when the center was opened to the public in 2005.
It turned out well, though, and has since hosted thousands of visitors and numerous school field trips, she said.
In her work with NCHS and various civic committees, Dunlap said she has enjoyed being a frequent collaborator in the community.
“I have never had a period where I thought, ‘Oh God, I don’t want to go to work, I don’t like this.’ I never had that. I truly enjoy this job,” she said.
Michelle Harris, former executive library director of Niagara Falls Public Library and executive director of its history department, will succeed Dunlap at NCHS.
Dunlap said she plans to stick around at the historical society, just not in administration. In retirement, she’ll also continue to be a part of the Niagara County 4-H Sponsors Foundation and various other committees, while enjoying more time with her family.
Having worn many hats throughout her working life, Dunlap said her biggest success is having been a mother to her four sons.
“My kids all turned out to be compassionate, nice people, and they’re good parents. That still is my greatest accomplishment,” she said.
