LOCKPORT — Newly elected Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti has tapped his office's chief deputy, Michael Dunn, to succeed him as undersheriff.
The announcement was made late Friday afternoon.
Dunn, a 19-year veteran of the sheriff's office is a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology and joined the office as a road patrol deputy in 2001. Prior to joining the office, while in the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy, Dunn received the Academic Excellence Award and the Outstanding Recruit Award.
And up through the ranks deputy, Dunn became a sergeant in 2008 and was promoted to captain in 2010. He advanced to the role of administrative captain before being tapped to become the chief deputy in July 2015.
"Undersheriff Dunn will hit the ground running with the experience he has amassed at the sheriff's office," Filicetti said. He has built a thorough working knowledge of the many facets of our agency and I know he will be successful in his new role."
Dunn spent a number of years as a member of the Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team and ultimately became its commander. He also spent time as a member of the Accident Investigation Unit.
"In appointing an undersheriff I sought out the individual I believe has the same vision for this office and the skill to get us there," Filicetti said. "I am also confident that he shares the same love of the sheriff's office, care for the men and women that work here, and ability to keep our citizens safe."
Filicetti said Dunn is also a skilled grant writer, who has been successful in securing additional state and federal funding for the office.
"I am very comfortable having Undersheriff Dunn as my second-in-command as we move the sheriff's office forward," Filicetti said.
