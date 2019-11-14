During Olcott stop, Hochul touts state's lake resiliency plans

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Niagara and Orleans counties on Wednesday to discuss efforts to better protect the Lake Ontario shoreline in those communities.
Hochul, who was joined in the visit by New York Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid, held a press conference in Olcott where she talked about the estimated $49 million in funding the state has allocated as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. The projects were reviewed at a meeting of the Niagara and Orleans REDI Region Planning Committee, which includes local elected officials and other stakeholders.
“Shoreline communities have faced tremendous challenges in recent years. That’s why we have taken aggressive action to help local governments, businesses, and homeowners with state support to improve resiliency, address the impact of flooding, and fight the threat of climate change,” Hochul said. “This targeted funding for 20 priority projects in Niagara and Orleans counties will address critical infrastructure needs to ensure sustainability long-term. These important efforts will help to combat devastation from extreme weather events, strengthen our economy, and enhance quality of life for residents.”
As part of the state’s ongoing response to record flooding that hit the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shoreline communities this past summer, Cuomo created the REDI commission, a multi-agency team tasked with studying sustainable solutions to strengthen infrastructure and mitigate impacts from future flooding along the shorelines of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, while bolstering the region’s local economies.
The projects receiving state funding are designed to address vulnerable shorelines, docks and pumping stations in every Niagara County town bordering the lake or lower Niagara River.
Plans include a new breakwall for Olcott Beach, which also received $1.8 million to shield the low-lying west end from future flooding. The centerpiece of the Olcott Harbor Project is a 600-foot breakwall that has been discussed since the 1960s. The breakwall, standing about 200 feet north of the hamlet’s two federal piers, will shield the harbor from north winds and wave action.
Olcott experienced some of the worst flooding in Niagara County during Lake Ontario’s record-high water of 2017 and this summer. Docks within the harbor flooded, shoreline infrastructure was damaged and Olcott Beach was closed throughout both summer seasons.
In addition, the state is providing: more than $2 million for the Village of Youngstown Waterfront project to stabilize and protect the shoreline; $1.2 million for the Lewiston Landing project to replace docks and to stabilize the shoreline; $4.5 million for the Village of Wilson wastewater treatment plant project as well as $1.6 million for the Townline Pier project, also in Wilson. The state is also providing $1.3 to the Town of Somerset Multiple Use Site project and $87,000 for the YMCA Camp Kenan project in Somerset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.