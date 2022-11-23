Law enforcement agencies in Niagara County are participating in the statewide "Stop DWI" vehicle and traffic law enforcement campaign through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced on Wednesday. Officers will be "out in force" in a coordinated effort to stop impaired driving.
The Stop-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign also targets Halloween, the New Year, Super Bowl weekend, St. Patrick's Day, Memorial Day weekend, July 4th weekend, and Labor Day.
