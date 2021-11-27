MIDDLEPORT — Members of the Middleport Community Choir are delighted to be able to sing again for the community after nearly two years of silence. Staying socially distant, a requirement of the Covid era, they're rehearsing for a Christmas concert, “O Night Divine,” in early December.
The choir's last scheduled concert, in March 2020, was canceled due to Covid.
Not being able to perform for more than a year has been devastating, choir director Ric Jones said.
Two performances of "O Night Divine" will be presented, at 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, at Middleport United Methodist Church, Vernon Street and Park Avenue. Attendees must wear face covering.
The program will feature a perennial favorite, “O Holy Night,” arranged by Rene Clausen. Other sacred pieces include “Do You Hear What I Hear” arranged by Harry Simeone, “God Whispers Love” sung to the classic strains of “Finlandia” by Jean Sibelius, and “Christmas Gloria” composed by Jay Althouse.
Among the secular songs on the program are “On with the Snow,” a medley of “Sleigh Ride,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!" followed by “Nutcracker Jingles” with lyrics set to tunes from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite.”
Debby Clark accompanies the vocal choir and also leads the Beltones Handbell Choir, which will perform “People Look East” arranged by Linda Lamb, “Mary’s Lullaby” arranged by Gred Goida, and “The Best Christmas Medley” arranged by John Dare.
A carol sing-along with the audience is included in the program, too.
Admission to the concert is free of charge. Donations will be accepted.
Middleport Community Choir was founded in 1999. The members cultivated a relationship with a bell choir in Germany after MCC member Herb Koenig of Gasport visited Germany and met a man who took him to his church. Koenig invited the Germans he met to come to Middleport, and that started a visitation which continued every three years until Covid.
“The German choir first came to Middleport and when they left, they left us seed money to come to Germany,” recalled MCC member Joy Bohnet of Lyndonville.
Another member, Darrel Oakes of Lyndonville, said he joined because he likes to sing.
“This is a very accepting group of people,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot about music from our director.”
Five or six choir members have also joined the Ric Jones-directed Genesee Chorale in Batavia.
Middleport Community Choir averages between 40 and 45 members and new members are always welcome. The community choir rehearses at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Middleport United Methodist Church. The handbell choir rehearses at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Telegraph Road. No previous experience is required, just a desire to make music by singing and/or ringing.
