ALBANY — A push is on to ensure youngsters with learning disabilities get the services they need by expanding a state-run pool of money funded by health insurance providers.
Legislation that won overwhelming support in both the Assembly and Senate this year proposes to relieve county governments of the responsibility for picking up the tab for early intervention for those children by shifting more costs to private insurers.
The insurance lobby is urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to use his veto power to sink the legislation.
But the New York State Association of Counties along with advocates for children's organizations and legislative sponsors are hoping it gets signed into law as quickly as possible.
“The providers will stay in business, it’ll eliminate the wait list for children, and most importantly, young children will get the services they need in a timely way,” said Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale.
Children now face lengthy waiting lists for services such as speech and physical therapy because some providers have gone out of business because "they can't withstand the float," the waiting period for collecting on services provided, Paulin said.
Supporters also say that delays in getting therapy to children can have lasting consequences on their brain development in ways that can impact them throughout their lives.
But the New York State Conference of Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans says the legislation is destined to make health insurance more expensive for small and mid-sized employers by imposing a $40 million increase in the covered lives assessment paid by commercial insurance providers.
New York already has the highest average premiums in the contiguous 48 states, according to the conference.
"With employers, especially small businesses, struggling to keep their doors open and maintain coverage for their employees, now is not the time to be adopting new mandated benefits and increasing assessments that will add to their costs and hinder their ability to recover from the current economic crisis caused by the pandemic," the conference said in a letter to legislative leaders last month.
According to the New York State Association of Counties, commercial insurance plans pay just $12 million of the roughly $80 million service providers claim for early intervention.
Meanwhile, county governments are paying more than $180 million of the roughly $400 million total cost of these services, the association said.
Stephen Acquairio, NYSAC's director, said: "This legislation streamlines the funding process, provides relief to local taxpayers and helps counties more effectively serve the children and families that need these services."
But William Hammond, a health policy researcher for the Empire Center for Public Policy, said health insurance premiums have already become "unaffordable" for many New Yorkers and forcing the insurers to pay more money into the covered lives fund is bound to be "counterproductive."
"Early intervention is a very sympathetic issue because you're talking about kids with learning disabilities and you want to get to them before they fall behind in school," Hammond said. "The state doesn't want to pay for it so they have pushed the cost onto local governments and the insurance companies for what really is an educational issue."
Hammond also noted the assessments for the covered lives fund vary widely by region, with the rate at $171 per person covered in New York City, while the rate per person in Utica and Watertown is only $9.20 per person covered by a private plan.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
