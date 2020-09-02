Early retirements impact Lockport city budget

LOCKPORT — An unexpected increase in the amount of city employees opting to retire early in 2020 has resulted in the need to amend the city’s budget in order to cover the quarter-million-dollar cost of at least three additional retirements.
The Common Council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday authorizing the city to pay for current retirement buyout obligations. Mayor Michelle Roman said 18 retirements have occurred to date this year.
To help pay for the buyouts, the council voted to transfer $243,270 in surplus funds from other parts of the budget, including $80,000 in line items for equipment leases, $26,500 for additional compensation, $25,000 for safety equipment and $15,000 for internet service.
Alderman Joe Oates said he’s discussed the budget transfers with city department heads and the feedback he got from them was that they were worried they might need the money being transferred out of their individual departmental budgets later this year.
Tim Russo, the city’s director of finance, said he was assured by the department heads he spoke to that none of the items in the budget transfers were things that they indicated they desperately needed.
Alderman Rick Abbott suggested the city put forth a hiring freeze through the end of this year.
“Based on the uncertainty of funding and uncertainty of our current financial revenues, we think it’s a good idea to establish a job freeze until the first of January, until we have a better handle of what we need to do,” Abbott said.
Russo said job freezes by municipalities is a great way to save money, adding, “but with that being said, I don’t know the amount of vacancies we currently have and I don’t know if it would be that much of a meaningful feedback.”
The job vacancies are as the result of early retirements involving at least two police officers and another employee in an unspecified department. Mayor Roman told the council when you don’t fill the positions, there’s an increase in overtime. Abbott said he was OK with that and said the council should strongly consider a hiring freeze.
Russo said there’s no exact ETA on the anticipated announcement of a decrease in state aid to municipalities — already anticipated to be at least 20 percent — but added that the city would know by November or December.
In other matters, the council approved the appointment of Roman and a dozen city officials and others in law enforcement to the new, ad-hoc Police Policy Review Committee. Other members are Police Chief Steve Abbott, Cheryl Brown, Jason Cafarella, Mary Pat Filbert, Felicia Grooms, Flora Hawkins, Kevin Lucinski, Mark Sanders, aldermen Ellen Schratz and Kelly VanDeMark, Tricia Vosburgh and Laura Lee Zaggarigo.
Alderman Joe Oates’ efforts to mandate city mechanics purchase auto parts from city businesses will be put in the form of a letter drafted by Mayor Roman and City Treasurer Sue Mawhiney. The letter will be sent to city businesses that sell auto parts. The businesses will be directed to get on the state’s bid list for pricing.
In addition, the council:
• accepted the resignation of Tim Walsh from the Lockport Police Board;
• extended congratulations to city employees Roger LaRoach (30 years service), a heavy equipment operator and firefighter Kevin Watier (25 years) for their service to the city;
• Granted permission to the Order of the Eastern Star to conduct a chicken barbecue in the city parking lot next to the Masonic Hall, downtown, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 16;
• granted permission to residents of Grosvenor Street, between Church and North Transit streets, to host a block party;
• Renewed its contract with Springbrook (formally KVS Enterprise) for ledgers and receipts, billing, collections and reporting in the amount of $17,786 and
• Approved a request by Erin Gugliuzza to conduct outdoor yoga instruction classes at Dolan Park on Monday evenings and at Outwater Park on Wednesday evenings, from Sept. 9 through Nov. 4. Gugliuzza is a certified yoga instructor.
