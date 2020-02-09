Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.