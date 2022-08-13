FILE - New York's 12th Congressional District Democratic primary candidates, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, left, Rep. Jerry Nadler, center, and attorney Suraj Patel, right, stand at podiums during a debate moderated by Brigid Bergin, seated left, WNYC senior politics reporter, and Errol Louis, seated right, NY1 politics anchor, Aug. 2, 2022, in New York. Early, in-person voting began Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in New York's congressional party primaries, which will set the final field for a slew of competitive contests in the general election this autumn. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool, File)