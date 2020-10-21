Early voting on the horizon

Early voting in the 2020 General Election begins Saturday in Niagara County.
With local early voting numbers already through the roof this year, the Niagara County Board of Elections and its temporarily expanded staff are busy preparing for the Nov. 3 general election and the work that will immediately follow. Machine results will be tabulated on the night of Nov. 3, but official final results that include absentee-cast votes won’t be announced until about two weeks after the election.
“I’ve been here 18 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Lora Allen, Niagara County Democratic election commissioner, said earlier this week.
The county’s 138,604 registered voters (including 51,669 Democrats and 46,790 Republicans) can begin voting early, in person, on any one of nine consecutive days, beginning Saturday and ending on Nov. 1.
Two early voting locations have been established, on opposite ends of the county. The sites are: Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Center building, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport (first building on the right at the county fairgrounds); and St. John De LaSalle Center, 8469 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.
Completed absentee ballots can be dropped off at an early voting site and those voters will not have to wait in line, officials said. Absentee ballots must be sealed in the special envelope provided, as if you were mailing it.
“Absentee and early voting are not the same,” Allen said. “With early voting, you go and vote on a machine like you would at your regular polling site. With absentee voting, you apply with us for a ballot and we send it to you. Absentee voting, which anyone can apply for, is mostly for people who are sick, or out-of-town or uncomfortable with Covid.”
In Niagara County, the number of absentee votes cast in the Nov. 3 election is likely to surpass the June 2020 record of 35,000 absentee ballots cast in primary elections and the 27th Congressional District special election, according to Allen and Republican election commissioner Jennifer Sandonato.
About 18,000 general election absentee ballots have already been received at the board office in Lockport, they added.
Voters can drop off their completed absentee ballots at the Board of Elections office, 111 Main St., any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, until Nov. 2. Voters using mail service to return their absentee ballots should do so at least seven days before the election.
The last day to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot is Tuesday. The last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot is Nov. 2, officials said.
“We’re getting 100 to 200 (applications) daily,” Sandonato said.
To apply for an absentee ballot, a registered voter must fill out a one-page form that asks you to specify one of the following as your reason for seeking it: Will be absent from Niagara County on election day; have a temporary illness or physical disability (”temporary illness” this year includes fear of exposure to the novel coronavirus); have a permanent illness or physical disability; have duties related to primary care of one or more individuals who are ill or disabled; are a resident or patient of a Veterans Administration hospital; or are in jail.
Ahead of the 2016 general election, Sandonato said, about 5,000 voters applied for an absentee ballot in Niagara County.
This year, that number has already more than tripled, because of Covid, she said.
Voter turnout in the county has varied over the years from a low of about 30% to a high of 70%, according to Allen. “It depends on who’s running, what’s exciting, what people want to vote for and naturally, a presidential election draws more voters out,” she said.
Responding to claims that voting by mail leads to election fraud, both Niagara County election commissioners vehemently denied that. Allen said there have been no cases of voter fraud in the county since she first took office almost 20 years ago.
IF YOU’RE EARLY-VOTING
Early voting locations in Niagara County are:
Cornell Cooperative Extension 4-H Center, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport
St. John De LaSalle Center, 8469 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls
Voting times at both locations are:
— Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
— Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
— Monday, noon to 8 p.m.
— Oct. 27, noon to 8 p.m.
— Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Oct. 29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
— Oct. 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
— Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
— Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
