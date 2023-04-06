A local winery is putting a unique spin on an Easter tradition.
Spring Lake Winery, 7373 Rochester Road, will be hosting its fifth annual adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday.
Owner Tamre Varallo said it’s a way for adults to have some fun on a holiday whose special activities are geared mostly towards children.
“We wanted to do something fun for adults at Easter,” she said. “They’re always catering to the kids. So we thought the day before Easter, the adults could have some fun, and then the kids get Sunday.”
Groups of approximately 100 hunters at a time will go out for 20 minutes to find golden eggs hidden throughout the Spring Lake grounds.
The eggs are redeemable for prizes including tickets to a Buffalo Sabres game, Whirlpool Jet Boat tours and a free overnight stay at the winery’s estate rental house. The winery will also be giving out wine, candy and various other prizes.
Food, beverages, various games and music are included in the ticket price; the festivities are ongoing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $30 and can be purchased at springlakewinery.com. Tickets at the winery on Saturday are $35.
