Easter sunrise service cancelled in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — For the first time in anyone's memory, an ecumenical group of congregants will not gather on the parade field of Old Fort Niagara at dawn on Sunday to celebrate Easter.
The annual Easter sunrise service, conducted by the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, with support from other congregations in western Niagara County has been cancelled, a victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
First Presbyterian Paster Rev. Rex Stewart said the guidance of public health officials was the most critical factor in canceling what is an Easter tradition in Niagara Country.
"It was the social distancing," Stewart said. "The chances of people crowding together would be pretty high. It didn't seem prudent."
Stewart noted that the collection of pastors who preach at the service frequently emplore the crowd, usually around 200 people, to move toward the makeshift pulpit at the fort.
"We tell them to stay together so they can stay warm," Stewart said. "And so they can hear us."
Those familiar with the annual service say it's a tradition that spans "50 years or more." Stewart said, to the best of his knowledge, the service has never been cancelled, even in the most inclement of weather.
"If there is a silver lining to all this, the weather forecast for this Sunday is rainy and cold," Stewart said with a chuckle.
The paster said canceling the service was not something that church elders took lightly.
"I probably waited too long (to cancel)," Stewart said. "I was hoping things would improve faster than it has."
The sunrise service will be replaced by First Presbyterian's usual Easter Sunday service at its Church Street sanctuary in Youngstown. The service will be live-streamed since congregants are not currently allowed inside the church.
The service begins at 10 a.m., which will give Stewart a little extra sleep this Easter.
"I know I won't be getting up at 5 a.m.," the pastor said.
