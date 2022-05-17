Barker
In the Barker district, four residents competed for two, three-year board seats:
• Deanna Weeks Carnes, 192, Winner
• Jennifer Harris, 170, Winner
• Richard Weller, 133
• Charles Stodolka, 82
Write-Ins, 3
Barker 2022-2023 Budget:
• Yes, 233, Passed
• No, 84
Proposition 3- Barker Public Library tax levy increase:
• Yes, 214, Passed
• No, 95
Newfane
In the Newfane School District, six residents vied for three, three-year trustee posts:
• Rob Dunn, 408, Winner
• Noah Everett, 379, Winner
• James Schmitt (incumbent), 337, Winner
• Emma Oudette (incumbent), 283
• Melanie Stefanoski (incumbent), 203
• Christina Courtemanche, 202
Newfane 2022-2023 Budget:
• Yes, 483, Passed
• No, 191
Proposition 2- Technology Capital Reserve Fund:
• Yes, 489, Passed
• No, 184
Proposition 3- Equipment Capital Reserve Fund:
• Yes, 475, Passed
• No, 195
Royalton-Hartland
In the Roy-Hart district, eight residents competed for three seats, two with three-year terms and one with a one-year term:
• Brandi Silsby (incumbent), 291, Winner (3-year term)
• Jesse Snyder (incumbent), 289, Winner (3-year term)
• Sara Fry (incumbent), 239, Winner (1-year term)
• Nicholas Mark, 223
• Brian Sullivan, 211
• Allen Griffith, 117
• Cassondra Long, 116
• Diana Daigler, 97
Roy-Hart 2022-2023 Budget:
• Yes, 419, Passed
• No, 142
Proposition 2- Use of Capital Reserve for Equipment:
• Yes, 477, Passed
• No, 88
Proposition 3- Fund Repair Reserve:
• Yes, 455, Passed
• No, 105
Proposition 4- Community Library Funding:
• Yes, 415, Passed
• No, 143
Starpoint
In the Starpoint district, four residents competed for three open seats, two with three-year terms of office and one with a two-year term:
• Michael Zimmerman (incumbent), 778, Winner, (3-year term)
• Beth Pyskaty, 707, Winner, (3-year term)
• Chad Shepherd, 659, Winner, (2-year term)
• Aric Brocious, 539
Starpoint 2022-2023 Budget:
• Yes, 755, Passed
• No, 304
Wilson
In the Wilson district, three residents vied for two, three-year seats:
• Kathleen R. Stewart (incumbent), 285, Winner
• Jason R. Woolson, 330, Winner
• William Coleman, 254
Wilson 2022-23 Budget:
• Yes, 366, Passed
• No, 120
Proposition 2- Establishment of Technology Reserve Fund:
• Yes, 374, Passed
• No, 107
Proposition 3- Initial Funding of Repair Reserve:
• Yes, 386, Passed
• No, 93
Proposition 4- Student Representative (Non-Voting):
• Yes, 375, Passed
• No, 103
