Barker

In the Barker district, four residents competed for two, three-year board seats:

• Deanna Weeks Carnes, 192, Winner

• Jennifer Harris, 170, Winner

• Richard Weller, 133

• Charles Stodolka, 82

Write-Ins, 3

Barker 2022-2023 Budget:

• Yes, 233, Passed

• No, 84

Proposition 3- Barker Public Library tax levy increase:

• Yes, 214, Passed

• No, 95

Newfane

In the Newfane School District, six residents vied for three, three-year trustee posts:

• Rob Dunn, 408, Winner

• Noah Everett, 379, Winner

• James Schmitt (incumbent), 337, Winner

• Emma Oudette (incumbent), 283

• Melanie Stefanoski (incumbent), 203

• Christina Courtemanche, 202

Newfane 2022-2023 Budget:

• Yes, 483, Passed

• No, 191

Proposition 2- Technology Capital Reserve Fund:

• Yes, 489, Passed

• No, 184

Proposition 3- Equipment Capital Reserve Fund:

• Yes, 475, Passed

• No, 195

  

Royalton-Hartland

In the Roy-Hart district, eight residents competed for three seats, two with three-year terms and one with a one-year term:

• Brandi Silsby (incumbent), 291, Winner (3-year term)

• Jesse Snyder (incumbent), 289, Winner (3-year term)

• Sara Fry (incumbent), 239, Winner (1-year term)

• Nicholas Mark, 223

• Brian Sullivan, 211

• Allen Griffith, 117

• Cassondra Long, 116

• Diana Daigler, 97

Roy-Hart 2022-2023 Budget:

• Yes, 419, Passed

• No, 142

Proposition 2- Use of Capital Reserve for Equipment:

• Yes, 477, Passed

• No, 88

Proposition 3- Fund Repair Reserve:

• Yes, 455, Passed

• No, 105

Proposition 4- Community Library Funding:

• Yes, 415, Passed

• No, 143

Starpoint

In the Starpoint district, four residents competed for three open seats, two with three-year terms of office and one with a two-year term:

• Michael Zimmerman (incumbent), 778, Winner, (3-year term)

• Beth Pyskaty, 707, Winner, (3-year term)

• Chad Shepherd, 659, Winner, (2-year term)

• Aric Brocious, 539

Starpoint 2022-2023 Budget:

• Yes, 755, Passed

• No, 304

Wilson

In the Wilson district, three residents vied for two, three-year seats:

• Kathleen R. Stewart (incumbent), 285, Winner

• Jason R. Woolson, 330, Winner

• William Coleman, 254

Wilson 2022-23 Budget:

• Yes, 366, Passed

• No, 120

Proposition 2- Establishment of Technology Reserve Fund:

• Yes, 374, Passed

• No, 107

Proposition 3- Initial Funding of Repair Reserve:

• Yes, 386, Passed

• No, 93

Proposition 4- Student Representative (Non-Voting):

• Yes, 375, Passed

• No, 103

