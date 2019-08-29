In an attempt to tackle a $10 million deficit, Eastern Niagara Hospital officials say they are cutting 50 jobs and closing the Newfane facility in October.
Hospital Spokesperson Carolyn Moore said that the hospital had previously approved reductions of some service line closures in May, which included closing the maternity department and, in Newfane, the dialysis center, Newfane Express Care and its radiology facility.
After an analysis internally, and with associates of Freed Maxick, further changes were identified.
Those changes include:
• "Rightsizing" hospital personnel with the reduction of 50 full time equivalent jobs
• Closing the Newfane Hospital campus, because hospital officials say the services cannot be sustained anymore
• Relocating the Reflections Chemical Dependency Program back to Lockport
• Closing the outpatient physical therapy and laboratory services in Newfane
• Consolidating and streamlining impatient beds and nursing units in Lockport to better reflect patient census
• Closing outpatient physical therapy service, because hospital officials say there is multiple outpatient providers in the region
• Moving the billing and accounting department back into the hospital, which will have enough room to handle the staff
Moore said the Newfane facility is estimated to be closed in October and put up for sale.
In a release, Anne McCaffrey, hospital president and CEO, said, “We need to make significant changes to position the Hospital so we are offering the services the community not only needs, but those services the population will support and utilize to maintain viability. ... These transitions are being implemented to ensure that our hospital is here to serve our community for many years."
Rocco Surace, chairman of ENH’s Board of Directors stated, “ENH must proactively take these steps in order to secure our future. We are committed to serving the community for many years and doing it well. This sustainable service model is what is needed to ensure our hospital’s viability in the community.”
