Eastern Niagara Hospital is filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Hospital Spokeswoman Carolyn Moore announced on Thursday afternoon.
In an attempt to tackle a $10 million deficit, reported in August, Eastern Niagara Hospital had made significant changes to try to ensure its future survival, including shutting down its maternity unit and the Newfane facility, relocating the Reflections Chemical Dependency Program back to Lockport, moving the billing and accounting department back into the hospital.
So far, 94 jobs have been cut from the hospital, as a result of the various closings and changes.
Hospital CEO Anne McCaffrey previously has said the changes were meant to ensure the stability of the hospital in the community.
