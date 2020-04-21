Eastern Niagara Hospital will resume elective surgeries on Tuesday as a result of meeting new criteria for select regions of New York state to begin offering the services again.
The hospital was forced to furlough 60 of its 485 staff last week because of the state's order last month stopping performing elective surgeries in an effort to increase hospital bed capacity in response to the spread of COVID-19.
During a visit to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that outpatient treatments can resume at hospitals in counties, including Niagara County, where the risk of COVID-19 has shown signs of stabilizing.
"We will allow elective outpatient treatment in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID surge in the near term," Cuomo said.
Restrictions on elective surgeries will remain in place in Erie County, as well as Bronx, Queens, Rockland, Nassau, Clinton, Yates, Westchester, Albany, Richmond, Schuyler, Kings, Suffolk, New York, Dutchess, Sullivan, Ulster, Orange and Rensselaer counties as the state continues to monitor the rate of new infections in those counties.
ENH CEO and President Anne McCaffrey welcomed the governor's decision.
"We're very pleased that we can resume elective surgeries in Niagara County. I think it's something that our doctors and our patients have been waiting for," she said. "Certainly, there is kind of the belief that an elective surgery doesn't have to happen, but I can tell you if you're a person who's been suffering from an issue that they would really like to have resolved, it is really important. And to have this period of time where they have not been able to have their health issue resolved I know people will be very relieved to know that they can get that surgery scheduled and move forward from that."
Although a COVID test and negative result is required for all individuals seeking elective surgeries at ENH, McCaffrey doesn't believe it presents too much of a logistical challenge.
"Right now, the turnaround time for most of our COVID-19 test results is 24 to 48 hours, so because these are surgeries that by the mere nature of them being elective surgeries they don't have to happen that certain day," McCaffrey said. "So, if we know somebody needs to have surgery on Tuesday and its the week before, we've got some time there to order that COVID-19 test, get the result back and still proceed with that surgery."
The governor's office indicated that hospitals will be able to resume elective outpatient treatments on Tuesday under certain conditions. Specifically, countywide hospital capacity must be more than 25% and the hospitals must be in counties where there have been fewer than 10 new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients over a period of 10 days. Also, the recipients of elective outpatient treatment must test negative for COVID-19 before receiving treatment.
While hospitals in neighboring Erie County are still not allowed to perform elective surgeries, McCaffrey said she's not aware of any restrictions on Erie County residents coming to ENH to have them performed at the Lockport hospital.
"I think the goal of the health department and the governor is just to ensure that there is adequate resources in counties that are having a significant number of COVID-19 patients," McCaffrey said. "I'm not aware that somebody from a neighboring county couldn't travel to another county to get that surgery, and certainly that happens anyways regardless of COVID-19."
It is too soon to tell how many of the 60 furloughed employees at ENH will be brought back. McCaffrey and members of the hospitals staff are working out those details, she said.
"We'll be looking at specific duties and which positions will return at what time," she said.
McCaffrey also pointed out that the Transit Road location's layout will allow for elective surgery patients to enter through a separate entrance.
