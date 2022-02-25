Eastern Niagara Hospital employees celebrated Black History Month by honoring Dr. Nathan Mossell, the son of Aaron Mossell, who led the effort to desegregate Lockport schools in the 1870s and is now the namesake of Aaron Mossell Junior High School. Dr. Mossell grew up in Lockport and was the first African-American graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 1882.
Dr. Mossell later became the first Black physician elected a member of the Philadelphia County Medical Society in Pennsylvania. In private medical practice, Dr. Mossell helped found Frederick Douglass Memorial Hospital and Training School in West Philadelphia and served as its chief of staff and medical director until his retirement in 1933.
A photograph and brief biography of Dr. Mossell were dedicated and placed in the Eastern Niagara Hospital main lobby during a ceremony for staff and guests. Remarks and a history of the Mossell family were provided by guests of honor Vince and Jackie Davis and Flora Hawkins, all of whom have been instrumental in the citizens group Lift UP Lockport.
In his remarks, Vince Davis noted the exceptional contributions made by the Mossell family through the years and he noted that all of their accomplishments were made during very challenging times of adversity in our history.
Anne McCaffrey, ENH President and CEO, said, “This was a great opportunity for ENH to recognize the incredible accomplishments of a Lockport native who went on to achieve remarkable success and make a difference in the lives of so many. We are so appreciative to Vince, Jackie and Flora for coming to ENH to share this inspirational story with our employees.
"The Diversity Committee at ENH is focused on cultivating an environment of belonging for each and every person who comes for health care services or works here and we will continue to seek additional events to celebrate the diversity of our community.”
