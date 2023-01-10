BUFFALO — Anne McCaffrey, president and CEO of Eastern Niagara Hospital, has been named the new CEO of People Inc., the private, non-profit human services agency announced Tuesday.
McCaffrey will take charge at People Inc. on March 20. She'll succeed Rhonda Frederick, who is retiring in April after a 43-year career with the agency.
McCaffrey was chosen after a national search that began shortly after the August 2022 announcement of Frederick’s retirement, according to JoAnne Hudecki, chair of the People Inc. board of directors.
“The board is extremely confident that Anne is the right person to take this amazing organization forward into its next chapter,” Hudecki said. “She has made an impact on the community in every role she has taken on, and we know this will be no different.”
People Inc., a multi-specialty non-profit health and human services agency, provides programs and services to more than 12,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families and older adults throughout Western New York and the greater Rochester region.
McCaffrey was appointed to lead Eastern Niagara Hospital in August 2018 and helped facilitate a restructuring and agreement with Catholic Health to keep hospital services in Lockport. Catholic Health is building the new Lockport Memorial Hospital, a campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital, off South Transit Road near the town-city line; and ENH is set to close in sync with the new hospital's opening. Catholic Health has projected the opening date as late summer this year.
McCaffrey, who was the mayor of Lockport from 2014 through mid 2018, worked for Lake Shore Behavioral Health (now BestSelf Behavioral Health) for 19 years, in various roles, before going to work at city hall.
She's also a current member of the New York State Legislative Ethics Commission.
“I am thrilled to be joining the People Inc. family, and I already know that it truly is a family,” McCaffrey said. “This role combines all of my previous positions and passions, with a mission I am honored to support.”
People Inc. employs more than 4,000 people and provides programs and supports to more than 12,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families and older adults throughout Western New York and Rochester. The agency’s mission is to assure people with disabling conditions or other special needs have the supports they need to participate and succeed in an accepting society.
Frederick, who started at People Inc. in 1980 in an entry-level direct support role, was the Chief Operating Officer for many years before becoming CEO in 2014. Frederick will stay on for a number of weeks to assist with the transition, according to Hudecki.
“Rhonda leaves big shoes to fill, but Anne has the right mix of experience in health care, leadership, non-profit, and relationship-building we think is necessary for this role,” she said. “Most importantly, we set out to find the absolute right person to lead the organization in supporting the thousands of people who truly need us. I am certain we have found that person.”
