Eastern Niagara Hospital receives reaccreditation

Eastern Niagara Hospital on Monday announced the successful completion of its reaccreditation by DNV GL-Healthcare.
The hospital was first accredited in 2019 through demonstrating it met or exceeded patient safety standards set forth by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. A team from DNV surveyed the hospital for reaccreditation last week and ENH received no clinical deficiencies.
“The DNV GL program is consistent with Eastern Niagara Hospital's commitment to quality and patient safety. We were extremely pleased that DNV commended our efforts of the past year, noting no deficiencies in our clinical areas," hospital President and CEO Anne McCaffrey said in a statement. "Considering the challenges the hospital has faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this praise was a considerable tribute to our physicians and staff. Our team has performed exceptionally to meet our objectives this past year, while exceeding the high standards set forth in the accreditation process.”
DNV GL is a world-leading certification body that helps businesses assure the performance of their organizations, products, people, facilities and supply chains through certification, verification, assessment and training services. Within healthcare, DNV GL helps customers achieve excellence by improving quality and patient safety through hospital accreditation, managing infection risk, management system certification and training. The DNV GL Group operates in more that 100 countries, with over 16,000 professions dedicated to helping clients continuously improve the services they provide.
