Eastern Niagara Hospital resumes elective surgeries

Eastern Niagara Hospital resumed elective surgery procedures at its Transit Road surgery center on Tuesday, with plans to begin elective surgeries on Monday at the East Avenue hospital location, according to hospital CEO/President Anne McCaffrey.
Around 10 surgeries were performed on Tuesday, she added.
The hospital’s surgery center also has surgeries scheduled for the rest of the week.
“Many of these surgeons have had kind of a backlog of patients for these weeks where they couldn’t perform the surgeries and procedures that they needed to. So, with the reopening of it today it allowed the surgeons and the patients to finally resume the procedures and the surgeries that were required,” McCaffrey said.
During a visit to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo on April 21, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that outpatient treatments could resume in counties, such as Niagara County, where the risk of COVID-19 has shown signs of stabilizing.
The governor’s office indicated that hospitals will be able to resume elective outpatient treatments under certain conditions. Specifically, countywide hospital capacity must be more than 25% and the hospitals must be in counties where there have been fewer than 10 new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients over a period of 10 days. Also, the recipients of elective outpatient treatment must test negative for COVID-19 before receiving treatment.
McCaffrey said she didn’t think the requirement for patients to test negative for COVID-19 has presented much of a challenge so far. The patients are asked to come in 3 to 4 days prior to the surgery to get the testing, as it requires around 24 to 48 hours for the results to come back.
She noted that family members or visitors are not allowed inside the building and must wait in their car.
Hospitals across the state were forced to make changes to deal with revenue loss associated with the halting of elective surgeries, with ENH furloughing 60 of its 485 employees.
McCaffrey said the employees at the Transit surgery center have come back to work.
