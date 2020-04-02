Eastern Niagara Hospital utilizing new mask sterilization method 

Eastern Niagara Hospital will begin utilizing a new sterilization method recently approved by the FDA that will seriously extend the life of each individual N95 mask, hospital officials told the Union-Sun & Journal on Wednesday.
Hospital Spokesperson Carolyn Moore said the hospital owns a machine called a Sterrad, which is typically used for sterilizing medical equipment. But with a recently approved FDA hydrogen peroxide spray process, the machine can be utilized to sterilize up to 50 masks at a time, with the process taking about two hours, according to Moore. The process will allow for the masks to be sterilized up to five times.
Hospital CEO Anne McCaffrey said along with the N95 masks, the hospital has an internal policy of employees wearing surgical masks over the N95 masks and then discarded the surgical mask after treating a patient.
"By having a surgical mask over the N95, those are less costly and easier to come by. They can discard the surgical mask after they come out of a patient mask and throw that away. Put a new one on. It preserves the N95 by doing that as well," McCaffrey said.
McCaffrey said the hospital will begin the new sterilization method this week.
McCaffrey said on Wednesday that they have an adequate supply currently and they do a daily inventory on the personal protective equipment.
"We have an adequate supply in place, and we continue to monitor our volume and order where we can and bring in additional PPE from our suppliers when we can ... At this point, we have not depleted them because the volume of the patients that we have seen so far we've not seen a full surge here yet. So we have not depleted those resources yet," McCaffrey said.
McCaffrey added that local businesses have reached out and donated PPE to the hospital as well.
ENH has already treated one individual who came to the emergency room and tested positive for COVID-19, although they were discharged and did not require hospitalization.
As of Wednesday, there are eight individuals in the hospital who had been tested for COVID-19 and the hospital is awaiting the results, McCaffrey added.
"I would expect some of those are positive," she said.
Hospital officials also announced on Wednesday a "Drive Up" urgent care location on Transit Road, with patients being able to remain in their cars while they are registered and evaluated for treatment.
