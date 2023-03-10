The Eastern Niagara Hospital System Board of Directors on Friday announced Chief Nursing Officer Maralyn Militello will be the hospital's last CEO, effective March 20.
“We are confident Maralyn will lead the hospital successfully through the next and final chapter of the institution,” ENHS board chair Ann Briody-Petock said.
Militello succeeds departing CEO Anne McCaffrey, who recently was named CEO of People Inc., ahead of the anticipated late summer opening of Catholic Health's Lockport Memorial Hospital, a campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital, in the town.
ENHS will cease operations once the new hospital opens.
Until then, Militello said, "as a team, we remain committed to patient care."
ENH administration has been working to secure employment for displaced staffers at the new hospital and with other healthcare employers in the area, according to Militello.
“The hospital’s staff demonstrates their longstanding commitment to excellence. We want our entire staff to know just how important they are to our community and how much we understand and appreciate their contributions to the hospital all these years, and throughout our final months of operation," she said. "Securing future employment opportunities for ENH staff remains a top priority for hospital and SEIU United Hospital Workers leadership."
Before joining the ENH leadership team in January 2019, Militello served as chief quality and patient safety officer at Kaleida Health, and prior to that she was the director of performance improvement for Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk, Va. As ENH's chief nursing officer she has oversight of all clinical departments, and several non-clinical departments, at the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery, urgent care, occupational medicine and outpatient services at ENH's South Transit Road site.
Militello attended the State University of New York at Buffalo where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, then went on to earn her Masters Degree in Public Administration, with a focus in healthcare administration, from Troy State University.
