Eastern Niagara Hospital's vaccination effort continues

Eastern Niagara Hospital has played a significant role in the effort to provide COVID-19 immunizations to the public over the past two months, through partnerships with the Niagara County Department of Health, community organizations and local physicians.
Close to 2,500 doses of Moderna vaccine have been provided to individuals identified by the hospital’s partners. Eastern Niagara Hospital’s nurses and pharmacy professionals have facilitated the vaccines. The effort has been led by Laurie Haight, RN, infection control coordinator, and Kaitlyn Reinhardt, Pharma D, director of pharmacy services.
ENH's focus has been on local health care workers, first responders, law enforcement, the senior population and, most recently, residents of rural communities in Niagara County.
“We, at Eastern Niagara Hospital, have been so pleased to be at the forefront of the community vaccination efforts on the eastern end of Niagara County," said Anne McCaffrey, ENH president and CEO. "We are so appreciative of our community partners and primary care physician offices who have helped us to identify high risk populations in rural areas who were having difficulty getting access to the vaccine."
ENH will continue its vaccination effort in the coming weeks, according to McCaffrey.
"Our focus will continue to be to ensure that this lifesaving vaccine is available to as many of our community members as possible,” she said.
