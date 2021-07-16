Ecogreen Development LLC is holding a “table day” at the site of its development between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at 503 Park Lane Circle. There will be information boards and chances to find out how to get involved.
“It’s a community based real estate development project,” said Alma Lafferty. “Community based, in my world, means that the project is going to be a much, much better project if we have public input.”
More information can be found at ecogreengrowth.com and niagaraecovillage.com.
