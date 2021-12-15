EDC grants add up to $21 million for development in Niagara County

New York State will invest another $21.5 million around Niagara County in support of community development, following the Tuesday announcement of grant awards through the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.
According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, an additional $196 million was awarded to support 488 projects across the state, funding for which was sought in "Round 11" of the funding initiative. The additional funding is billed by the governor's office as a form of post-pandemic stimulus. In 2021, state resources valued at $525 million were made available to support community revitalization and business growth plans consistent with regional development plans.
Notable for the City of Lockport: $150,000 was granted for phase one of the "Lockport Lowertown Loop," which stems from a plan announced jointly earlier this year by Mayor Michelle Roman, state Assembly Member Mike Norris and state Sen. Rob Ortt to pursue renovation of the now-closed North Adam Street Lift Bridge for pedestrian use and create a trail that loops the neighborhoods on either side of the bridge. Trail creation is to precede bridge renovation.
The largest awards in Niagara County went to: Cascades Containerboard Packaging in Niagara Falls, $2.14 million to upgrade an existing biodigester system, which will enable the plant run on biogas instead of natural gas; and the Town of Newfane, $1 million to make needed improvements at its wastewater treatment plant.
Other funding recipients are:
— Niagara County, $50,000 to perform a market and economic analysis pursuant to the goal of increasing the number of meat processing facilities in the county to serve animal farmers in the region.
— Town of Lockport, $168,591 for Rail Trail, phase two, conversion of a segment of an abandoned rail bed to a multi-use trail that connects with the Erie Canalway Trail.
— Town of Pendleton, $500,000 to put toward construction of a year-round community center in the town park, along with installation of a splash pad facility, ADA-compliant restroom and changing room and ADA-compliant access paths.
— Village of Barker, $400,000 to put toward a new joint Village Hall and Barker Public Library. The original shared facility was destroyed by fire in January 2020.
— Village of Middleport, $123,200 to enhance 12 boater dock facilities along the Erie Canal. Enhancements will include upgraded electrical service, potable water service, pedestal connection boxes and improved amenities in the picnic area on the south side of the canal.
— Village of Wilson, $750,000 to decommission and demolish the Wilson Wastewater Treatment Plant. The village now has its wastewater treated by the Town of Newfane.
— Old Fort Niagara Association, Inc., $435,000 to put toward masonry restoration and roof replacement on the 1726 French Castle at Old Fort Niagara.
— Destination Niagara USA, $150,000 to develop "Meetings Means Business for Niagara Falls USA," a niche marketing campaign targeting meeting planners in Washington, D.C., and Chicago.
— The Aquarium of Niagara, Niagara Falls, $675,000 to renovate the vacant Niagara Gorge Discovery Center and create new space for Great Lakes-focused exhibits along the new greenspace created through removal of the Niagara Scenic Parkway.
— The City of North Tonawanda, $92,700 for Tonawanda Island "infrastructure analysis." The island is within a state-designated Brownfield Opportunity Area and existing water and sewer systems are to be analyzed as part of a plan to redevelop the area / revitalize the waterfront.
— Enterprise Lumber Silo LLC, North Tonawanda, $300,000 to restore and repurpose a vacant building as an incubator for architecture and engineering firms, using carbon neutral construction methods.
— Niagara Falls Water Board, $100,000 to commission an engineering report on inflow and infiltration within the LaSalle area and recommend improvements to the board's wastewater collection system.
— Town of Lewiston, $30,000 to commission an engineering report that recommends improvements to the town's wastewater collection system.
— Town of Porter, $104,000 to put toward improvements at Porter On The Lake Park, including construction of natural trails and a pedestrian bridge, installation of exercise stations and park furniture, and enhancements to the kayak launch area.
— Cornerstone Orchards LLC, Youngstown, $500,000 to create a new fruit and food production and cold storage facility and boost agritourism with education, event and visitation amenities.
