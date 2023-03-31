SANBORN — The semiconductor industry service company Edwards Vacuum will not close its warehouse facility at Vantage International Pointe, the Niagara County industrial park, despite its planned new build in neighboring Genesee County.
Edwards Vacuum is set to construct a $319 million “factory of the future” in the Town of Alabama-based Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP). The semiconductor dry pump manufacturing facility comes with 600 new jobs attached, according to the Genesee County Economic Development Center.
Opening of that facility isn’t expected to affect the warehouse in Sanborn.
Pamm Lent, spokesperson for Empire State Development, said the Sanborn facility “will remain open.”
“It is important to note it is a different division of the company that does not have the same function or product lines as the future new plant in Genesee County,” Lent said.
In fact, the Edwards Vacuum warehouse is undergoing expansion this year, according to Sue Langdon, executive director of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency. Currently 64,000 square feet, the facility will take on an additional 36,000 square feet beginning this spring, and the owner projects adding 20 employees to its current 100-employee base, she said.
The acreage being developed is in the back of the industrial park and is owned by David Chamberlain’s DRC Development company, Langdon added.
The Sanborn facility, opened in 2012, is still operating under a 15-year Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement approved by NCIDA.
