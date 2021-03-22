Emerling Floss Murphy & Associates has announced several major hirings within the past few months. The hirings are part of the restructuring and growth that stem from the recent merger of Emerling Agency, Floss Agency and Lockport-based Murphy Insurance Agency.
Amanda Voit was hired as a group benefits account manager in the Employee Benefits department. This is one of the major divisions of the company that has evolved through the merge, with hundreds of businesses partnering with EFM&A for their employee benefits programs.
With the hiring of Voit, Mary Lu Hanna has been promoted to group benefits specialist. Hanna has more than 20 years of experience in the group benefits industry and will be focusing her consulting on small to mid-size businesses, and businesses that may be new to offering employee benefit programs.
Douglas LaFay joined EFM&A as a financial adviser. LaFay has more than 20 years of experience working in the financial services and insurance industry. He will be working with EMS Wealth Management, an EFM&A-affiliated company focusing on financial planning and wealth accumulation.
Kelly Platt (nee Ries), a Clarence native, was hired as the new financial client relations manager. Platt will play a key role in managing the Financial Services department and the sub-company EMS Wealth.
Tracey Ligammari has returned as a personal lines account manager. She succeeds Tina Schmidt, who recently retired. Ligammari was originally employed by the Floss Agency, prior to the merger, and recently completed a year-long deployment overseas through the Army National Guard.
The new team members will be working out of the Clarence branch office, 9092 Main St., and providing support for the EFM&A Lockport branch, 111 Pine St.
