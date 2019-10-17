Alderman-At-Large Larry Eggert is calling out Republican mayoral candidate David Wohleben for holding "secret meetings" with county officials over consolidating the city's police dispatch with the county.
Eggert, who is not seeking a second term on the Common Council, said Wohleben's discussions were "counter-productive" because other voting council members were left out of the discussions.
"Every meeting she’s had since the beginning of the year, every council member has been invited," Eggert, a Republican, said of Democratic Mayor Michelle Roman. "(Wohleben) decided to go on his own and try to work a deal. It’s counter-intuitive because you’re one vote as a council person."
"I have been negotiating with the county since I came into office on (dispatch) and have always had open meetings," Roman said. "I don't think it's a good idea to have different entities negotiating the same thing. You can't negotiate on an island."
Eggert also suggested personal political ambitions motivated Wohleben's private dispatch discussions.
"After 36 years in police work, I’m trying to do what’s best for the city," said Eggert, a retired chief of Lockport Police Department. “What I see is someone who puts that in second place to what benefits him. I see someone who’s sort of selfish rather than someone who should be looking out for what’s in the best interest of the city.”
Wohleben, who represents the 4th Ward, said he kept four council members who back dispatch consolidation — 1st Ward Alderman Joseph Oates, 2nd Ward Alderwoman Amanda Farrell and 5th Ward Alderman Rick Abbott — "up to date" on the discussions. He also denied the discussions amounted to secret negotiations.
"I did not negotiate anything. I merely asked questions. Aldermen do that all the time," Wohleben said.
"There were no secret deals made or anything like that," he added.
Asked about Eggert's allegation of political motivations, Wohleben pointed to recent progress on dispatch consolidation. The county legislature on Tuesday voted to allow Lockport to join the sheriff's office dispatch on a separate frequency at no cost to the city. The county's first offer would have required the city to pay $478,000 annually for dispatch consolidation with a separate frequency for LPD.
However, the city's police union has yet to agree to the deal. Union President Kevin Lucinski said executive officers have unanswered questions on "the county's ability to pay" for the separate frequency and new dispatchers.
"Getting dispatch for our citizens for no cost and having our own frequency — I would do that every day of the week," Wohleben said. "There is maybe a motivation for why Larry Eggert is speaking the way he is. ... Obviously he’s really against dispatch going to the county."
Eggert also took exception to Wohleben's recent comments on excluding Roman from the dispatch talks that he arranged.
"I did not invite the mayor. I think the mayor is a big enough girl that if she wants to meet with the sheriff, she can," Wohleben told the Union-Sun & Journal earlier this month.
"That really put me off," Eggert said. "Certainly that was not a respectful tone to take."
Eggert's criticism reflects the latest dispute in a long-souring relationship between once-amicable fellow Republicans. In August 2017, Wohleben and Eggert held a campaign event together at the Historic Palace Theatre.
Last month, Eggert wrote a letter to the US&J praising Roman's "strong leadership" and saying he "look[s] forward to her continued strong leadership into the future."
Eggert said a "progression of things" changed his relationship with Wohleben. One was Wohleben introducing a resolution in June 2018 to hire Public Sector Search & Consulting, a California-based firm to help recruit chief candidates, for $28,500. The city later learned that state Civil Service rules require police chiefs in cities with fewer than 150,000 residents to have previous experience working as police officers in New York state. Most candidates selected by the firm did not meet that requirement.
Eggert said that tension with Wohleben ultimately pushed him to not seek a second term on the council.
"The thought of having my name on the same ballot as Dave Wohleben was something I couldn’t do," he said. "That was one of the factors that made me decide not to seek office.”
