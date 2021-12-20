The portion of the Eighteen Mile Creek Corridor Superfund site that's in the city of Lockport will be cleaned up by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency using money in the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law last month by President Joe Biden.
The bill called for $3.5 billion to be invested in the cleanup of U.S. Superfund sites and EPA announced late last week that it selected the Eighteen Mile Creek Corridor site as one it will take on. The cleanup area is bounded by the Erie Canal and Harwood Street.
According to EPA press officer Stephen McBay, "upland" commercial properties and certain residential properties along Mill Street and adjacent streets will be remediated. The cleanup will consist of excavation and disposal of contaminated soil, McBay said.
The Eighteen Mile Creek Corridor Superfund site in its entirety runs from Lockport north to Olcott. It has been on the National Priorities List since March of 2012, after a vocal lobbying effort by local activists and then U.S. Rep. Kathy Hochul.
Cleanup of PCBs, heavy metals and other hazardous wastes detected at the site is being handled in phases.
In 2015, a building on the old Flintkote industrial property off Mill Street, and five houses on nearby Water Street, were demolished; that was phase one. The Flintkote property is believed to be a main source of PCBs polluting the creek.
Phase two calls for cleaning the creek channel and remediating contaminated soil in Upson Park as well as the White Transportation and United Paperboard properties.
Phases three and four, respectively, call for addressing the whole of the creek from Lockport to Lake Ontario at Olcott, and remediation at 28 residential properties in the Mill Street, Lockport, vicinity where lead levels in the soil are elevated.
Phases two and four — all but the Lockport-to-Olcott creek cleanup — will be completed using IIJA money. EPA has not stated the estimated cost of the Lockport work.
“These projects are next moving into a contract solicitation and award phase, and the EPA is declining to share pre-bid site-specific cost information while the contract is underway,” McBay said.
There are only two other Superfund sites in New York state where cleanup work is being funded through IIJA, in Elmira Heights and Vestal.
The projects were selected not because they're more hazardous than others on the National Priorities List, but because they're "construction-ready," according to McBay.
“This first allotment of sites includes cleanup work where the cleanup plan design was finished. The agency was ready to begin. Still, EPA has had to shelve the projects until funding became available,” he said.
“Since around the year 2000, EPA has had a backlog of cleanup projects across the country that it has not been able to fund fully. Most of the funding allocated each year by Congress has been used to partially fund cleanup work already underway, leaving very little money to start these ‘new’ sites," McBay said. "This first wave funds that entire backlog of previously unfunded ‘new starts.’”
