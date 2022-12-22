The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a vehicle driving into the Burger King at 5720 S. Transit Road about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Town of Lockport.
Initial investigation by deputies at the scene revealed that a 2019 Ford operated by a 85-year-old female driver had driven into the exterior wall of the building while in the process of parking.
The driver reportedly mistook the vehicle’s accelerator pedal as the brake pedal, precipitating the crash. Neither the vehicle’s driver, her 85-year-old male passenger or occupants of the restaurant were injured.
The Town of Lockport Building Inspector responded to the scene and determined the damage to the building to be non-structural and cosmetic only in nature. Members of the South Lockport Fire Company also responded to the scene to assist.
