Swift attention from Niagara County Sheriff's Office employees kept an elderly Gasport woman of being scammed out of $8,500 last week.
On Thursday, NCSO responded to a report from a 84-year-old Gasport woman who said she was contacted by a person who identified themselves as a police office and told her that her grandson was arrested and needed $8,500 in bail money.
The woman went to the bank and withdrew the money and followed the scammer's instructions to send the money to an address in Michigan.
A family member later told her that her grandson was not in jail.
Deputy John Sheehan spoke to the woman and wrote a report on what he was told.
Capt. Bruce Elliott said the criminal investigation division immediately noticed the seriousness of the incident and acted quickly.
"This easily could have been brushed aside but we recognized it for what it was," Elliott said. "Sometimes we're not so lucky but this time everything fell into place."
The morning of June 5 he immediately assigned it to Investigator Michael Leggett.
"We got on it literally the next morning when I saw this report. I said we gotta get on this," Elliott said.
Leggett tracked the package to a Niagara Falls Office Max, which was holding the package for FedEx Express pickup. He obtained a subpoena to get the package and it was returned to the family before it was sent to the scammer.
"Her and her family were very happy they were able to recoup this money," Elliott said. Elliott said typically these kind of scams involve someone being told to buy gift cards and give the gift card number, but he has seen this kind of scam lately too, with the scammer asking for physical money. Elliott noted that if someone is concerned about the possibility they are being scammed to check with a family member, a neighbor or someone you can trust.
