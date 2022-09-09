After almost a year of negotiation, a contract has been agreed upon between Elderwood of Lockport and its workers who are union members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.
Grace Bogdanove, vice president of the unions Western New York Nursing Home Division said that the contract was approved with only a single member voting against it. Union members at Elderwood at Lockport had initially voted to authorize a five-day strike last week after a one-day strike was held in July. The agreement ratified by the union on Friday will likely avert another strike.
“Now that we’ve settled the contract, there’s no need for the workers to go out on strike,” said Bogdanove. “They were prepared and had voted on a five-day strike because the employer wasn’t hearing our demands, but now that that’s been resolved, and we have a new contract there’s no need to escalate things further with a strike.”
Bogdanove also said that she felt the risk of a five-day strike likely helped them in their final negotiations.
“In the last few weeks leading up to this settlement, both sides worked very diligently to reach an agreement, and to listen to each other,” said Bogdanove. “I don’t think we would have had the ability to do that on both sides if we hadn’t voted yes on the five-day strike.”
This agreement offers increased wages for experienced workers, and a $15 per hour starting rate for all workers beginning next year, which is an increase from the prior amount of $13.20 per hour. Other changes include a 3% pension increase for each year of the agreement, increases in shift differentials, a new weekend differential, increased paid time-off buy back eligibility from employees with five years of experience to employees with just one year of experience, and recognition of Juneteenth as a paid holiday. Workers will also be getting a retroactive bonus, which is a lump sum payment for workers on what they would have earned if the contract had been settled earlier. This agreement will be in place until June 30, 2024.
“I’m incredibly proud of the work that these healthcare workers have put into this fight,” said Bogdanove. “It’s been long overdue and they did everything they had to do to win this.”
Contracts have also been negotiated with union members at Elderwood at Williamsville, Gowanda Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Newfane Rehabilitation & Health Center. These members include many roles such as Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nurse Assistants, Personal Care Attendants, Housekeepers, Dietary Aides, Cooks, Laundry Aides and Maintenance Workers.
Elderwood on Friday issued a statement of satisfaction that an agreement was able to be reached with the union for its facilities in Lockport and Williamsville.
“The considerable challenges facing the healthcare industry added a unique level of complexity to the negotiation process, however, both sides remained committed to moving forward. We are grateful for the good faith efforts of 1199SEIU leadership, and we look forward to continuing to provide outstanding care for our residents.”
Agreements still have not been reached with two other locations, whose workers have overwhelmingly voted for 5-day strikes later this month. These locations are Humboldt House in Buffalo, and Fiddlers Green Manor in Springville.
1199SEIU had been negotiating on behalf of its workers at 12 different locations across the region since contracts expired in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.