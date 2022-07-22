Representatives of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East say they’re not confident that Elderwood will meet the demands of the union, after contract negotiations continued on Friday.
Last week, union members participated in a one-day strike outside Elderwood at Lockport and several other locations across Western New York. The union is asking for a $15 minimum wage for service workers, higher starting rates for new employees and standard wage scales based on experience. The original contract expired in January, and there’s been no settlement since negotiations began in October 2021.
While talks are continuing, Grace Bogdanove, vice president of 1199SEIU’s Western New York Nursing Home Division, said a vote to authorize a larger strike is now more likely.
“At both Elderwood locations, we are now in talks with our members about potentially voting on another strike if we are unable to meet an agreement,” said Bogdanove. “We’re not optimistic based on the last proposals that have been presented.”
A voting date has not been set. Bogdanove emphasized that the union still needs to define its potential strike.
“We’re still trying to decide what our terms should be. Whether it’s a week, two weeks, or indefinite,” she said.
Regarding its negotiations with the union, Elderwood’s Chuck Hayes, vice president of marketing and communications, said in a written statement on Friday, “We continue to focus our efforts at the bargaining table and to engage in meaningful dialogue with 1199SEIU. We are in agreement on many issues and we have presented Union leadership with a wage plan that represents the most generous wage offer Elderwood has ever extended in a collective bargaining environment. We are strongly committed to reaching an agreement on a contract that helps us to continue to reward the exceptional care our staff provides every day.”
Union delegate April Stonebraker, a nurse at Elderwood at Lockport, said she’s not satisfied with the offers being made by Elderwood and she’s in favor of a larger strike.
“It’s shameful that we’re at the place that we’re at, because we need to get back to our building. Our staffing crisis is getting worse by the day,” she said. “Depressing wages for healthcare workers is not the answer.”
Based on members’ feedback, Stonebraker believes a vote for a longer strike would pass.
“I’m confident that we will have the support of our members. They are ready to do whatever needs to be done,” she said.
Other locations involved include Elderwood at Williamsville, Fiddler’s Green Manor in Springville, Gowanda Rehab and Humboldt House in Buffalo, as well as the McGuire Group locations Autumn View Health Care in Hamburg, Garden Gate Health Care in Cheektowaga, North Gate Health Care in North Tonawanda, and Seneca Health Care in West Seneca. Bogdanove said members at each of these locations are looking for longer strikes as well.
1199SEIU contracts were settled at Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing and Newfane Rehabilitation Center before the initial one-day strike.
