Election Day returns invigorate state Republicans

ALBANY — New York Republicans showed fresh vigor in some regions of the state as their field of candidates for seats in the state Senate deprived Democrats of capturing the ability to override gubernatorial vetoes.
But while the Senate Democratic majority is expected to shrink in size, it will likely return to the statehouse in January with more upstate members than it had before the election.
“I think that it is going to prove to be helpful to have more of a presence of upstate members in the Democratic conference because there are going to be more people to talk to who bring different perspectives,” Michael Elmendorf, president of the Associated General Contractors of New York State, an industry group that advocates for legislation, told CNHI.
“Not all of them are going to be coming out of just one region (downstate), and I think that is a positive,” Elmendorf added.
Because of an avalanche of absentee ballots cast throughout the state, several races are likely to remain too close to call until at least next week. And while Republicans are likely to end up with a net gain for Assembly seats, it appeared unlikely they well enough to strip Democrats of holding a super-majority in that chamber.
Holding Senate Democrats below the threshold for a super-majority — 42 seats — is consequential because it would impair their ability to advance legislation such as higher income taxes for wealthy New Yorkers, a proposal that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resisted.
“He now has more freedom of movement than he would have had,” said E.J. McMahon, senior fellow at the Empire Center for Public Policy. “If he does want to go left, the Legislature will go as far left as he wants to pull them.”
Both state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy and Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt voiced satisfaction with their party’s successes on Election Day.
Langworthy said the defeat of several Democratic statehouse and congressional candidates was a “rebuke” to the party’s progressive agenda.
“With this new crop of strong fighters, the New York Republican Party will be champions of a common sense agenda that puts a halt to the radical left,” Langworthy said in a fundraising appeal.
However, any Republican euphoria from being ahead in the machine ballot count could evaporate when absentees are counted, said Judith Hunter, chairwoman of the New York State Rural Democratic Conference.
“We now the absentees are going to skew heavily Democratic,” she said. While the Senate races were infused with GOP attacks on Democratic incumbents for their stances in support of ending cash bail for many criminal offense, Hunter said her party had tackled an unjust criminal justice system that unfairly relied on jailing people who had not been convicted of a crime.
“There was a lot of irresponsible fear mongering on that issue that really didn’t reflect the reality,” Hunter said.
In the aftermath of voting at polling stations, the wild card in nailing down the precise makeup of both the Senate and the Assembly will be the absentee ballots that flowed into county boards of elections across the state. The counting of those ballots won’t begin until next week and the estimate for how long the tally will take varies from one county to another.
In the North Country, Republicans held the seat being vacated by Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, with Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, defeating Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, a Democrat, in one of several competitive races in the upstate region.
For the seat being vacated by Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, Peter Oberacker of Otsego County, a Republican, was holding a large lead late Wednesday over Democrat Jim Barber of Schoharie County.
Democrats, meanwhile, were hoping their candidate, Samra Brouck of Monroe County, will retain her lead over GOP candidate Chris Missick of Ontario County for the seat being vacated by Sen. Rich Funke, a Republican. A confident Brouck declared victory early Wednesday.
In one of the races where the vote counts could seesaw as absentee ballots are tallied, Democrat John Mannion of Geddes was trailing Republican Angi Renna of Manlius by about 7,000 votes. More than 36,000 absentee ballots loom in that contest.
Meanwhile, Assemblyman Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, declared victory in the contest for the Senate seat vacated earlier this year by Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park. Ryan defeated Republican Joshua Mertzlufft.
Democrats were optimistic they could snatch the seat of Sen. Joe Robach, R- Monroe County, with their candidate, Jeremy Cooney, holding a slim 1,000-vote lead over GOP hopeful Mike Barry before the absentee ballots are counted.
The GOP, meanwhile, was banking on defeating incumbent Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Rosendale, who faced an aggressive challenge from Republican Mike Martucci, who declared victory after running up a lead of nearly 9,000 votes. But Metzger said in a statement the count of absentee ballots could take several weeks.
Republicans were poised to rebound on Long Island, which has a total of nine Senate seats. Six of them are now held by Democrats, but Republicans were ahead in six races there.
The seat of an incumbent Democrat in the northern suburbs of New York City, Sen. Pete Harckham was in play, with 2014 Republican gubernatorial nominee Rob Astorino ahead by about 7,400 votes. The absentee ballots will decide the outcome of the race.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
