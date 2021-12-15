Election reviews persist despite no evidence of rigged vote

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with a few showers developing later in the day. High 61F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph.