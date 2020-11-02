Elections boards brace for surge in voter turnout

ALBANY — Elections experts are expecting a surge in turnout for New York, with the public health crisis prompting hundreds of thousands of registered to acquire absentee ballots and the opportunity for early voting resulting in more than 3.5 million people already casting their ballots.
Polling stations across the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. today.
Results in hotly contested races — whether they be for congressional or legislative seats — will likely not be known until next week, when the count of absentee ballots begins.
Susan Lerner, director of Common Cause/New York, said the county boards of election have a responsibility to count all absentee ballots carefully. Any candidate who jumps the gun by declaring victory prematurely or tries to invalidate the counting of all ballots “diminishes both military and other absentee voters as less worthy than those able to cast their vote in person.”
Patience is now in order, she said.
“New York voters should understand that they will not know the results of many close races until more than a week later, and that this is not the death of democracy but a sign of life,” Lerner said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo picked up on that theme by stating it would be premature for political activists to hit the streets with protests when the polls close.
“Before people get upset, let’s find out what the election results are,” Cuomo told reporters.
The Democratic Party, with its sizable New York voter registration advantage over the GOP, has been able to add to its dominance in recent years by recruiting far more new registrants than the Republican Party. The latest statewide party data, updated Sunday, shows there are now more unaffiliated voters (2.8 million) — at times called “independents” — than registered Republicans (2.7 million).
Meanwhile, the Democrats now have 6.2 million voters, up from 5.7 million four years ago.
In competitive races for legislative seats, the party that turns out its voters will likely reap the benefits. While seizing control of the 63-member state Senate would be a Herculean task at a time when Democrats hold 40 of those seats, Republicans, though being heavily outspent statewide, are hoping to knock off at least a couple of those incumbent senators and retain seats being vacated by such veterans as state Sens. Jim Seward, R-Milford, and Betty Little, R-Queensbury.
New York Republicans have reason to worry that how New York voters view President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic could negatively impact their down-ballot candidates, the director of the Utica College Center of Public Affairs and Election Research, Luke Perry, said.
“People dissatisfied with the response are going to think less of President Trump, and that is going to trickle down to other Republicans, particularly those who have aligned closely with him,” Perry said.
Four years ago, Trump won 45 of New York’s counties, though in statewide balloting he was trounced by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who rolled up most of her support in the biggest cities along the way to collecting the state’s 29 electoral votes.
But polling shows Trump’s popularity since then has subsided. Perry said he believes the fact that former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, is more moderate than Clinton bodes well for such Democrats as Reps. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, and Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, in their races against former GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney, and Kyle Van De Water, respectively.
In regions where the GOP clings to its enrollment advantage, Vincent Casale, chairman of the Otsego County Republican Party, said he expects its candidates “will over-perform Democrats because of the Trump vote.”
But overall, it’s likely that when all the votes are counted both parties will remain about where they were heading into the election, perhaps gaining or losing a seat or two, Casale said.
“Everything is being driven by the national race,” he said. “People are concerned about COVID. But the public safety issues related to bail reform, the rioting we have seen and the lack of support for police officers has ballooned into one big issue. I think they are of equal concern to many voters.”
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.