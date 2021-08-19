The City of Lockport is partnering with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority in launching an electric vehicle campaign. The official launch will kick off this Saturday at the Lockport Community Farmers Market on Canal Street with a “Ride and Drive” event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., where members of the public will have the opportunity to test drive an electric vehicle.
NYSERDA provides technical assistance and other tools and resources to communities in support of community Electric Vehicle campaigns. Community Electric Vehicle Campaigns are short term, local efforts that bring together groups of potential customers through widespread outreach and education. This model helps customers choose an electric vehicle company that is offering competitive, transparent pricing, and residents and businesses who participate in the campaign by a specific deadline will be able to take advantage of group rates below market prices. In addition to NYSERDA, the University at Buffalo’s Regional Institute, who provides municipalities with local technical assistance for those participating in the NYSERDA Clean Energy Communities initiative, has been supporting the city of Lockport’s efforts as well.
The Ride and Drive event is free to the community. Local car dealerships participating in this initiative will be on-site at the market Saturday to offer opportunities to test drive electric vehicles. Anyone interested in test driving an electric vehicle should come to the Lockport Community Farmers Market and find a 20-by-10 tent, located at the end of Canal Street where Steamworks Coffeebar, 51 Canal St., is located.
The first 50 “riders” will also get a free ice cream cone courtesy of Lake Effect Artisan Ice Cream, located at 79 Canal Street.
“This initiative is another important step forward for the city in our efforts to be more green and environmentally conscious,” said Mayor Michelle Roman. In the past, the city has also participated in a “Community Solarize Campaign,” in an effort to educate the public about the benefits of using solar energy.
