For the past five years, the Lockport Elks hosted a Veterans Day Appreciation dinner for all of the veterans in the area, but this year, Lodge #41 of the Order of the Elks have had to cancel the event which has brought together 250 veterans – each with a guest – because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We looked at different ways that we might be able to do it,” said Barry Griffith, NYS Elks National Veteran’s Service chair and member of Lodge #41. “With drive-thru, take-out, but nothing seemed to meet all the requirements that we have to follow with the regulations for COVID.”
The Order of the Elks were created in the 1800s, and during the World War I, one of the leaders of the group recommended that the membership, “give first consideration to the sick and wounded on the battlefields of France and equip base hospitals for their care,” as well as, “the order create a fund for war relief work.”
The Elks organized and equipped the first two base hospitals in France for the soldiers of WWI.
Since that time, the Elks have been dedicated to the care of veterans. In fact, in the Elk’s pledge, it is forever transcribed that, “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”
Griffith said West District of the Elks, which includes eight lodges between Dunkirk and Brockport, supported two veteran facilities in the area.
“We have the VA nursing home in Batavia,” he said. “And we also have the VA medical center that’s on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. Every month we’d go down there and put on different activities, serve refreshments and take care of the needs of the veterans who are hospitalized there.”
The Elks West District has also worked with the Veteran’s Homeless Outreach Center and the Altamont Veterans Program, as well as, local VFWs, Griffith said.
“We’ve not been able to do much at all (since March). We’ve been able, as a district, to deliver some pizza and wings down to the VA hospitals during the Buffalo Bills games,” Griffith said. “(But) normally we’d put on a big tailgate program.”
As soon as the crisis is over, Griffith said the Elks would continue their service to veterans, including the Appreciation Dinner.
“As Elks we regret the fact that we cannot recognize our veterans this year on Veteran’s Day,” Griffith said. “God willing, when this COVID passes, we look forward to serving everyone at the Lockport Lodge, next year, for another Veteran’s Day celebration.”
