Ellicott project nearing completion

Bike riders Luke Montivello, right, Ben LaPresta, center and Rielly McGill, all 14 and from Lewiston, enjoy a stop at the new Tim Hortons while riding recently through the village. The coffee shop franchise is part of the Ellicott Development project on Eighth and Center streets, a project which also includes retail and office space, a restaurant space, and 12 apartments, all expected to be completed by late summer or early fall.