Email: 65 World Health Organization staffers tested COVID-19 positive

The Associated PressIn this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), gives a statement to the media about the response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. An email obtained by The Associated Press shows that the the organization has recorded 65 cases of the coronavirus among staff based at its headquarters, including at least one cluster of infections.