Embattled U.S. Rep. Collins attends Farm City Breakfast

One day after saying he was "seriously considering" a reelection bid, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins made one of his first public appearances in Niagara County since his arrest on insider trading charges nearly a year ago.
Collins joined other local, county and state elected leaders for the Farm City breakfast, the opening event of the Niagara County Fair, but stayed for only about 40 minutes and addressed the audience for less than two minutes. Collins, who has rarely announced his public appearances or made himself to reporters for the last year, said he was traveling to the Bills Training Camp in Rochester.
The Clarence Republican did not talk politics at the fair, but did discuss his political future at length during a rare press conference Tuesday on Grand Island, in which he criticized a proposed power project that would site wind turbines along Lake Erie.
Responding to questions from reporters, Collins said he plans to announce later this year whether he will seek reelection.
“Some people are presuming I have no interest in running, or from a fundraising standpoint, I might not have the funds to compete," Collins said. "I’m squashing that once and for all, as I do look forward in the next few months to making a decision."
Collins acknowledged his legal troubles have hurt his fundraising for a potential bid for a fifth term.
Between April 1 and June 30, Collins' campaign received just $9,380, of which $6,380 came from individual contributions. Those figures represent a major drop-off from past years — the campaign received nearly $106,000 over the same period in 2018, including $14,790 from individuals — but still show an improvement from earlier this year. In the first quarter of this year, Collins raised only $5,000 from two political action committees, while no individuals donated to his reelection bid.
"Unfortunately, there are those that say if you’re charged with something, you must be guilty. ... As a result, they are sometimes reluctant to put money in," Collins said.
In June, Collins bolstered his war-chest by loaning his campaign $500,000 of his own money. He said he wants to signal to supporters that his campaign is "properly funded."
Several area Republicans have announced plans in recent weeks to seek the seat of the most Republican district in New York state. State Sen. Chris Jacobs, a Republican, announced his campaign in May, saying Collins is "not able to fully exercise all that a congressman should have at his disposal," due to his indictment and subsequent removal from committee assignments.
Since then, Jacobs has quickly amassed a financial advantage edge over Collins, raising more than $448,000, nearly all from individual contributions, in the second quarter, as well as loaning $325,000 to his campaign.
And on Monday, Beth Parlato, a family law attorney and former judge in Darien Center, announced her campaign for the seat.
Parlato said she will be a "doer" and an "educated, conservative woman who can make a logical argument."
"As an attorney, as a judge, as an activist and most importantly, as a mother, I have seen close up the harm that the liberal extremist agenda has caused here in Western New York," Parlato said in her campaign announcement.
Collins called Parlato "very conservative," but continued to hit Jacobs as a "never-Trumper" and a "Democrat wearing a Republican sport-coat."
Though Collins beat Democratic challenger Nate McMurray by less than 1 percent of the vote last November, Collins said he remains confident he will dispatch any primary challenger as well as Democratic candidate in the general election — should he decide to run.
"I’m confident, whether it’s a primary or a general election — presuming that I do decide to stay in it — that I will win this seat,” Collins said.
