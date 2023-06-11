Emergency crews were called to the Erie Canal near Lake and Market streets late Sunday morning for a report of a person jumping from the Matt Murphy Way Bridge into the water.
Lockport Police had not released official word on the status of the search early Sunday night.
The initial call came in about 10:30 a.m. and responding police and fire department personnel were unable to locate anyone in the water and no one had seen them exit the water on their own.
Lockport police were joined by Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies and State Police in the search.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Underwater Response Team also joined the search.
Boat traffic was suspended in the area during Sunday's search.
