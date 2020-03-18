Emergency shelter in Lockport no longer accepting new guests

Due to the covid-19 outbreak and current public health advisories, the board of directors of Lockport CARES has decided to place a hold on receiving new guests at its Genesee Street-based emergency shelters, effective immediately.
"Although this was a difficult decision to make, we are confident that this is in the best interest of those already facing housing and financial challenges, as well as the health and well-being of our faithful and loving volunteers," the board said in a statement sent early Wednesday by CARES spokesman Toby Mansfield.
"We are taking the current situation seriously, and are praying for those in the city of Lockport and surrounding areas, as we navigate these difficult days."
The organization will maintain its intake phone line (716-939-0926) to provide resource information and direction. Staff will be onsite to manage day to day duties and keep the shelters ready to accept new guests "once this challenge has passed," the statement said.
